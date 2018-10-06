× Authorities investigating fatal fire in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Bartholomew County are investigating after a fatal fire early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Della Rd. on the report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, authorities found the house fully engulfed. Nearby residents were notified to evacuate in case the fire continued to spread.

Multiple fire departments arrived and extinguished the fire. After the fire was extinguished, authorities found a deceased victim located inside the residence.

Detectives were notified from both the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Bartholomew County Fire Investigation. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have more information, you can call authorities at 812-376-0998.