Chance for storms Saturday; tracking near-record heat through Tuesday

We are kicking off the weekend with a few sprinkles and warm temperatures. Lows dropped into the lower 70s this Saturday morning under a mostly cloudy sky. There is going to be a lot of dry time during the first half of the day, but storm chances will increase this afternoon, especially for areas north of Indianapolis.

An approaching cold front will bring thunderstorms to our northwestern counties by midday with the activity becoming more scattered late in the afternoon.

Before the storms arrive, temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s across the area! Indianapolis will reach a high near 87°, which is nearly 20 degrees above average for early October.

The hot and humid conditions may fuel a few stronger thunderstorms this afternoon. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours will be possible with any thunderstorms that fire up late in the day.

Sunday is looking slightly warmer and drier compared to Saturday. Skies will remain partly sunny and there will still be a chance for isolated showers north of Indianapolis.

Rain chances will wind down early in the work week as temperatures rebound into the upper 80s. Near-record heat is expected through midweek. However, another storm system will arrive on Wednesday and it will bring a drop in temperatures late in the week! Highs in the 60s return next Thursday and Friday.