Get ready for temperature whiplash

The rain has moved out and the burners are on! It was one toasty October day. Many of us almost made it to 90°!

Keep in mind that the average high temperature for today is only 69° and will quickly fall throughout October and November.

Our actual temperatures aren’t falling too quickly though. We’re looking to start off the Sunday morning with a record warm minimum temperature. The current record is 68° set back in 1879. By the afternoon, plan on temperatures a couple degrees warmer than today, with highs topping in the upper 80’s and possibly lower 90’s for a few of us. A few isolated showers are possible early Sunday morning through the afternoon, however, most of us will remain dry.

Heat indices will likely reach the lower 90’s on not just Sunday, but Monday and Tuesday too.

However, BIG changes are in the forecast. Take a look. We go from mid-summer heat to temperatures that are more common to see in mid-November. Prepare now for some temperature whiplash.