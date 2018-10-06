Brett Kavanaugh confirmed as next Supreme Court justice by 50-48 final Senate vote
WATCH LIVE: Senators giving final votes on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to Supreme Court

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! comes to the Children’s Museum

Posted 6:11 PM, October 6, 2018, by , Updated at 06:13PM, October 6, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Sherman visits the Ripley's Believe It or Not! exhibit, which opens today at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.