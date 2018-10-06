INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Sherman visits the Ripley's Believe It or Not! exhibit, which opens today at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! comes to the Children’s Museum
-
New LEGO exhibit to open at the Indiana State Museum
-
New design exhibit at Newfields
-
Get free admission to dozens of Indiana museums on Saturday
-
Central Indiana fall fun guide 2018: Pumpkin patches, haunted houses, corn mazes and more!
-
Children’s Theraplay Hoe-Down
-
-
Benton House Tour of Homes preview
-
Penrod Arts Fair preview
-
Conner Prairie to debut Headless Horseman-designed corn maze this fall
-
What’s new at Le Peep
-
St. Elmo unveils new signature sauce
-
-
New restaurant opens in Fall Creek Place
-
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra plays music for patients at Riley Hospital for Children
-
Shopping small for toys