Teen future firefighters train with Wayne Township fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Teenagers interested in being firefighters got some hands on training Saturday at the Wayne Township Fire training grounds.

October is also National Fire Prevention Month.

Nine teens participated in the event. They experienced a few search-and-rescue training simulations in a burning building and a trailer that simulated an attic.

19-year-old Brady Burke says he wanted to get involved to get a head-start on his resume.

"Nowadays it is hard to get into a department because there are so many people trying to do this job and when you start here at a young age you are looked at by all these firefighters that are doing this every single day," Burke said, "They see your name and they know you know what you are doing.

The program will be accepting new teens. Click here for more information.