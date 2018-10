Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- With peak flu season just around the corner, now is the time to get your flu shot.

Last year, 80,000 people were reported to have died from flu-related complications in a flu season which was prolonged, sever, and stated to be the worst since the 2009 epidemic.

Joining our Morning News Team is Nurse Practitioner Katherine Davis who tells Zach Myers why people shouldn't wait until it's too late to get their flu vaccines.