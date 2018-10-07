× Car crashes into apartment complex during police pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A police pursuit on Mitthoeffer Drive tonight ended with a stolen car crashing through the side of the Brookview Apartments. No bystanders were seriously injured in the crash.

IMPD officers responded to a call of shots fired at 8:11 p.m. near 38th and Mitthoeffer Road. While canvassing the area, officers saw a blue Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen on Saturday during an armed carjacking. When the driver, who was alone in the car and considered armed, refused to stop, a pursuit ensued. The Corolla reached speeds of 70 miles per hour before losing control and crashing into Brookview Apartments near the 1200 block of Mitthoeffer.

The man fled from the scene after the crash. Police began pursuing him before the car caught fire. Then the primary concern became evacuating the residents of the apartment complex. No innocent bystanders were seriously injured, but one bystander went to the hospital with lacerations and abrasions.

Police say the suspect is a male who was last seen wearing a blue jersey. Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you have information.