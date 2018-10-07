× Car crashes through apartment complex after police pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A police pursuit on Mitthoeffer Drive tonight ended with a stolen car crashing through the side of the Brookview Apartments. No bystanders were seriously injured in the crash.

IMPD officers responded to a call of shots fired at 8:11 p.m. tonight near 38th and Mitthoeffer Road. While canvassing the area, officers saw a blue Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen on Saturday after an armed carjacking. When the driver, who was alone in the car and considered armed, refused to stop, a pursuit ensued. The Corolla reached speeds of 70 mph before losing control and crashing into Brookview Apartments near the 1200 block of Mitthoeffer.

Police began pursuing the suspect before the car caught fire, after which the primary concern became evacuating the residents of the apartment complex. No innocent bystanders were seriously injured, but one bystander went to the hospital with lacerations and abrasions.

Police say the suspect is a male who was last seen wearing a blue jersey. Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you have information.