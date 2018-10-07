Foggy start to Sunday; remaining warm early in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are starting off our Sunday with areas of thick fog! A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for central Indiana through 9 AM. Be careful if you have plans this morning because the visibility may drop below a quarter of a mile in places.

There is going to be more dry time over the area today with skies becoming partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may still pop up this afternoon because of the warm and humid conditions. Highs will rebound into the mid to upper 80s.

Patchy fog may develop overnight with air temperatures falling near the dew point and calm conditions. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Monday will mark the warmest day of the work week. Summer-like conditions will linger through midweek with a big drop in temperatures by Thursday. Highs will only rise into the upper 50s next Friday!