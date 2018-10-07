× FOP: Fishers police officer in critical condition following off-duty crash

FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers police officer is reportedly in critical condition following an off-duty car crash.

In multiple Facebook posts, Fishers FOP Lodge #199 said a Fishers police officer was involved in a serious crash on Saturday.

They posted that the officer is still in critical condition as of Sunday.

Part of Sunday’s post thanks other agencies for helping out during this time; “IMPD had a chaplain at the hospital and he spent some time with the family offering support. Lodge 103 brought Chik-Fil-A sandwiches for the family late last night.”

The officer’s identity has not been made public at this time.