IMPD investigating fatal shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

At 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 7000 block of East 21st Street.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Office at (317)327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.