IN Focus: Braun discusses Supreme Court fight, Senate race

INDIANAPOLIS - Senate candidate Mike Braun appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss the Supreme Court nomination fight, and next week's first debate in the race for Senate.

This week's confirmation vote meant rising political pressure for Braun's opponent, Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN), who is facing a tough re-election fight against his Republican challenger.

Donnelly said in a statement he would vote “no” on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, citing “deep reservations about Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to this lifetime position.”

Braun said in an interview with FOX 59 this week that enthusiasm among some Republican voters has “just gone through the roof” after Donnelly’s announcement.

“Our small donors have increased,” said Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party. “I was just told today 460 percent in average gift and numbers of gifts since that piece came out.”

Pressure is also growing from some Democratic voters.

“No to Kavanaugh!” a group chanted outside Donnelly’s downtown Indianapolis office Wednesday.

Several organizations, including Faith in Indiana, gathered to tell Donnelly to keep his word when a vote comes to the floor.

“I’m sure there’s pressure on both sides,” Laura Forbes said, with Women’s March Indiana. “I know a lot of people who have been contacting him over the last couple of weeks and couldn’t even get through.”