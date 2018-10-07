IN Focus: Panelists discuss SCOTUS vote, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will this weekend's Supreme Court vote impact the midterm elections in November? And what will Sen. Joe Donnelly's vote against Brett Kavanaugh mean for his re-election chances here in Indiana?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the Supreme Court confirmation vote, the race for Senate, and the shakeup at the Statehouse involving state superintendent Jennifer McCormick.

This past week, McCormick announced she would not run for re-election in 2020, citing the political climate at the Statehouse.