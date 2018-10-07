× Nearing the coolest air of the season

We keep tacking on the warm Fall days. Another day in the 80’s brings us to 27 days above normal days for the season.

We’re sure to add to those totals tomorrow. After a few areas with a foggy start, mainly north, temperatures will quickly rise into the mid and upper 80’s by the afternoon. Also we can’t rule out a few isolated showers, both in the morning and afternoon. However, most of us will stay dry.

Not only will actual temperatures be well above average, Feels Like temperatures will climb even higher. Heat indices near or in the lower 90’s are possible the next few days.

If you’re loving the Summer-feel, enjoy it while you can because it will be gone before you know it. A system bringing showers and storms on Wednesday will also bring much cooler and drier air with it. By Thursday, temperatures will be the warmest during the early morning hours and continue to fall throughout the day. Next weekend will start off with some chilly mornings, we’re tracking temperatures all the way down to the upper 30’s.