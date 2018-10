× One dead in shooting outside Muncie gas station

MUNCIE, Ind. — An investigation is ongoing in Muncie after a fatal shooting occurred outside of a convenience store at 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Jordan Rowe, 28, of Muncie was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, according to Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn.

Rowe was reportedly lying near the gas pumps at the Marathon Gas Station located near Main and Hackley streets.

Hahn said an autopsy is scheduled for later today.