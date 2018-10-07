Red Bull Air Race comes to Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Planes are taking to the sky at the Indianapolis Motor Speeedway this weekend for the Red Bull Air Race.

The pilots are battling for world championship points.

"We are an FAA controlled runway so the planes run and take off here, they are hangered here it's pretty cool when you see those planes landing over the stands and taking off that's really my favorite part," IMS President Doug Boles said.

American pilot Mike Goulian says it is good to be back in the United States.

"We've been all over the world, Japan, Abu Dhabi, all over Europe but to be home in the US and Indianapolis is awesome," Goulian said.

The race begins at noon and ends in the evening. For tickets and more information click here.