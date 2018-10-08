911 dispatcher fired during robbery spree investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - When the Family Dollar store was robbed Friday afternoon at 1610 E. Washington St., a witness in the parking lot took a picture of the license plate on the getaway car and noticed a young woman in the front seat.

When emergency communications operators, literally across the street at Marion County’s dispatch center, ran the plate, they came up with a name: Madison Shockley.

Immediately, a supervisor contacted the IMPD robbery detective at the store and told him the suspects were most likely a 911 dispatcher and her boyfriend.

Now, Shockley has been questioned by police and fired from her job as a trainee dispatcher, her boyfriend is in jail and detectives are trying to determine if the pair is responsible for at least a half dozen store robberies across Indianapolis late last week into the weekend.

“I seen a young man come in and pretend that he was shopping,” said an employee of one of the stores that a robber hit last week. “He got a bag of chips and this all happened in less than a minute.”

The employee’s account matches that of robbery Friday at the Family Dollar store just east of downtown.

“He acted like he was gonna buy a bag of chips. He gave my cashier the money to pay for it and as soon as she opened the drawer, he reached for the drawer to grab the money.

“She kind of went to move his hands away and he told her that if she touched him again he would kill her right there almost on the spot.”

Not only was that robbery captured on surveillance video, but a customer snapped a photograph of the getaway car, much like the stick up on E. Washington St.

“We got a customer video tape of him leaving and a video tape of his car,” said the employee. “He got into a black SUV is what she said.”

During Friday’s robbery, the witness gave police the license number of a black SUV that came back registered to Shockley.

That robbery happened minutes after Shockley left work at the dispatch center across the street.

It was over a course of four days, until Sunday’s arrest of the suspected robber, that Family Dollar, Dollar General and Speedway convenience stores were robbed by a man claiming to have a gun.

No gun was ever spotted.

Police released Shockley’s mugshot, but not that of her boyfriend pending identification of witnesses.

The employee at one of the targeted stores has had enough.

“I was robbed before at a different location and was held at gunpoint. “I’m not sure if I’m even coming back to work after today," the employee said.