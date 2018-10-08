Autumn heat wave rolls on but coldest of the season coming; Hurricane Michael takes aim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMER SIZZLE IN OCTOBER Fall 2018 remains on hold for now as we reach the 9th straight day above normal. October 2018 is already the 3rd warmest on record to date and it is the warmest autumn in 11 years.

Through Monday, 28 of the past 38 days have been above normal. Today marks the date of the HOTTEST October temperature on record and the latest 90-degree day in Indianapolis. It reached 91° on this date in 2007. There is a change in the works but still two days out.

The late season upper-air high pressure or HOT DOME is anchored in the southeast U.S. Monday evening. The pattern will begin breaking down and allow colder air into the state starting Wednesday night. Before the front passes, showers and a chance of thunderstorms will increase starting late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

There are a pair of cold fronts ready to swing our way and behind them real autumn if not winter air! These fronts arrive late Wednesday bringing the coolest air of the season and a potential frost to open the weekend.