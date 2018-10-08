Autumn heat wave rolls on but coldest of the season coming; Hurricane Michael takes aim

SUMMER SIZZLE IN OCTOBER
Fall 2018 remains on hold for now as we reach the 9th straight day above normal. October 2018 is already the 3rd warmest on record to date and it is the warmest autumn in 11 years.
Through Monday, 28 of the past 38 days have been above normal. Today marks the date of the HOTTEST October temperature on record and the latest 90-degree day in Indianapolis. It reached 91° on this date in 2007. There is a change in the works but still two days out.
The late season upper-air high pressure or HOT DOME is anchored in the southeast U.S. Monday evening. The pattern will begin breaking down and allow colder air into the state starting Wednesday night. Before the front passes, showers and a chance of thunderstorms will increase starting late Wednesday into Wednesday night.
There are a pair of cold fronts ready to swing our way and behind them real autumn if not winter air! These fronts arrive late Wednesday bringing the coolest air of the season and a potential frost to open the weekend.
HURRICANE MICHAEL: WARNINGS FOR THE GULF COAST
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as hurricane 'Michael' gains strength. While winter weather advisories are out in the Central Plains, there are hurricane watches and tropical advisories hoisted along the Gulf Coast from Mobile to Tampa. 'Michael' over warm waters of the Gulf the next 24 hours is to increase to a category 3 storm with potential 115 mph sustained winds. We're watching and as of Monday evening the official forecast from the National hurricane Center is for landfall Wednesday afternoon.