Bob & Tom Top Golf Tournament

In a few weeks, Top Golf will host the Bob & Tom Golf Outing. The event is a fundraiser for the Riley Children's Foundation and you can still sign up. Tickets include a buffet, drinks and golfing. There will also be a silent auction with unique items and experiences to bid on.
