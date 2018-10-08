× Community Hospital East offering free flu vaccine clinics from Oct. 8 through Oct. 12

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Community Hospital East is holding a series of free flu shot clinics this week.

The flu vaccine is available on a first-come, first-served basis for patients 18 and over. Here’s the schedule:

Monday, October 8th/Noon-4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 9th/1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, October 10th/9 a.m. -1 p.m.

Thursday, October 11th/Noon-4 p.m.

Friday, October 12th/11 a.m.-3 p.m.

According to the CDC, it takes about two weeks to develop the antibodies that protect you against the flu. The agency recommends that you get a flu shot by the end of October, if possible.

The 2017-2018 flu season was one of the deadliest in decades, killing more than 80,000 people.