× Coroner: Teen killed in Kokomo pursuit, crash was high on methamphetamine

KOKOMO, Ind. – A teenager who died in a pursuit and crash last month in Kokomo was high on methamphetamine, investigators say.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of 15-year-old Travis Abston accidental, citing blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest as the cause of death. The coroner’s office determined that “acute methamphetamine intoxication” was a contributing factor.

On Sept. 18, the Battle Ground Police Department notified Kokomo police about a stolen Honda Civic and said . They said the driver was “armed and dangerous” and on the way to Kokomo to possibly harm an individual.

Officers spotted the car just before noon near Main and Vaile, but the driver—later identified as Abston—wouldn’t stop, leading to a pursuit. The chase ended on South Dixon Road, when Abston crashed the Civic into a Ford Taurus.

Police said he’d steered the Civic into oncoming traffic and swerved, sending the car into a skid resulting in the collision.

Abston was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was initially taken to a Kokomo hospital before being airlifted to Indianapolis.