Drew Brees becomes NFL all-time yards passing leader

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees has become the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing — and he did it in style.

The 39-year-old Brees eclipsed Peyton Manning’s previous record of 71,940 yards with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre’Quan Smith during Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Congratulations, @drewbrees! Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record. Well … kind of. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018

After the record-breaking completion, officials stopped the game and the game ball was handed over to Pro Football Hall of Fame officials on the sideline while the Superdome crowd offered a standing ovation. Brees removed his helmet and hugged his wife, Brittany, and four children on the sideline.

Earlier this season, Brees broke Brett Favre’s career record of 6,300 completions. Brees still needs 42 touchdown passes to surpass Manning’s record of 539, something the Saints quarterback could achieve next season if he maintains his current level of play. But Brees also would have to outpace Tom Brady, who has 500 TD passes, the only active player with more than Brees in that category.