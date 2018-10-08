CARMEL, Ind. -- They have bourbon, whiskeys, and ryes paired perfectly with a four-course chef's menu. It's all on the table and waiting for you at a special WhistlePig whiskey dinner. Sherman visited Market Table to see what's on the menu.
Enjoy fine whiskey at Market Table
