Hoosiers’ biggest phobia revealed in report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– It’s that time of the year when things start to get a little more scary and those with phobias have to keep their guard up!

Phobias can cover many things, from a fear of people (anthrophobia) to fear of spiders (arachnophobia) and even the fear of success (achievemephobia).

YourLocalSecurity.com put together America’s top-searched phobias so far this year to determine what people in each state are afraid of most.

Here in Indiana, the report shows people are most afraid of dying, and thus suffer from thanatophobia. Nearby states had other results, like Kentucky with a fear of commitment (gamophobia) and Illinois with a fear of being alone (autophobia).

Overall across the U.S., the fear of people and fear of spiders were the most searched. New Mexico was the only state that was most afraid of the dark.

California, where tech moguls and entertainment icons are prolific, suffers from a fear of success.

The report was compiled by using Google search information and searches from Aug. 29, 2017 to Aug. 29, 2018. Their full report and methodology can be found here.