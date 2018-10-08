× IMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Monday night on the near north side.

Just before 10:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of N. Meridian St. and 34th St. on a report of an accident with injury. The female victim–believed to be in her 20’s– had exited a city bus and was crossing the street when she was hit by a red Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger, according to investigators at the scene. She was transported to the hospital and was deceased upon arrival.

Metro police are seeking the hit-and-run vehicle. If you saw anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.