Injuries keep on coming: Colts place G Matt Slauson on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In yet another blow to the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line, Matt Slauson has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Not only had the veteran guard started the first five games, he had been on the field for all 375 offensive snaps. The nature of Slauson’s injury isn’t known, but it was sustained during Thursday night’s loss at New England.

Slauson’s loss in the latest to hit the offensive line. Tackles Joe Haeg (ankle) and J’Marcus Webb (hamstring) already are on IR. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo has missed the first five games with a hamstring injury, but there’s a chance he’s back for Sunday’s road test with the New York Jets.

The Colts signed Slauson to a one-year, $3 million contract during the offseason.

Losing Slauson ensures the Colts will turn to their fifth different offensive line combination in the first six games. If Castonzo returns, Le’Raven Clark probably shifts to right tackle and rookie Braden Smith, who started at right tackle against the Patriots, goes to right guard.

To fill Slauson’s place on the active roster, the Colts signed guard/center Evan Boehm off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

The 6-3, 310-pound Boehm has appeared in 31 games with nine starts during stints with the Rams and Arizona Cardinals. He was a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2016.

