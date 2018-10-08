× Mumford & Sons to make stop in Indy next year as part of world tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get ready for Mumford & Sons!

The British band will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in March as part of its 60-date worldwide arena tour, billed as the group’s largest to date. The Indianapolis Concert is set for Monday, March 25, 2019.

The verified fan pre-sale starts Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. Advanced registration is required by Monday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. For information on how to register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program, please visit this website.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. The tour is mobile ticketing only!

The Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office will not be selling any tickets to this event until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Mumford & Sons, formed in 2007, features Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall.

The Grammy Award-winning band’s fourth album, Delta, hits store shelves on Nov. 16. The album follows 2015’s Wilder Mind, 2012’s Babel and 2009’s debut, Sigh No More.

The group’s tour also includes stops in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Other U.S. dates include Nashville, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; and Columbus, Ohio.