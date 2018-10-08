Nearing record warmth; huge shift to colder late week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hot weather rolling on to open a new workweek! Near record heat on the way this afternoon and Tuesday...currently, morning lows are already above the AFTERNOON seasonal high of 68-degrees! Plenty of sunshine and dry weather will hold through Tuesday afternoon before a cold front arrives midweek! We are one week into October and Indianapolis is running 14.4 degrees above average...autumn remains on hold!?!

Rainfall and some storms are to arrive midweek (Wednesday) along a sharper cold front. This cold front will definitely bring a shift to our weather pattern and drive our temperatures back to reality, as fall gets back to the state.

In the meantime, hurricane season continues and a new storm is working into the Gulf of Mexico at this hour. Tropical Storm Michael is growing and will likely bring an impact to Florida by Wednesday, as a hurricane (category 1) and work its way northeast across the Carolinas by Friday! Of course, both of these states are still cleaning up from Florence and its devastating rains.