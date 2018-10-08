× Police dodge gunfire during pursuit in Meridian Hills after CVS robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police dodged gunfire during a pursuit in Meridian Hills after a CVS robbery.

The incident started as a CVS robbery at 86th and Ditch early Monday morning around 4:30 a.m.

A short time later, officers spotted an SUV that it police believed the robbers were traveling in.

Before officers even turned on their lights, the SUV stopped in someone’s yard, and at least two people fled the scene on foot.

While officers were chasing them, a shot was fired. It’s unknown it the shot was directed at the officers or if it was an accidental discharge.

An investigation is still underway while police search for the armed robbers.

IMPD had a perimeter set uyp in the area of 73rd and Meridian and 71st and Pennsylvania for about an hour and half, but the area is back open.

This all happened near Park Tudor and Meridian Hills Country Club.

We will continue to post updates as soon as more information is made available.