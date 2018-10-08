Security guard robbed at gunpoint on Monument Circle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A security guard was robbed on the job over the weekend on Monument Circle.

The guard was making a routine check around the Salesforce Tower when he was ambushed and robbed by two men.

It’s a violent crime police admit they don’t see often on Monument Circle.

“For the most part, we don’t have violent crimes down here,” said IMPD Downtown District Captain John Mann.

Police released a slightly grainy still picture showing the pair of crooks who committed the surprising crime. They hope someone recognizes the two men.

“A robbery like that in the Circle area is unusual. We don’t see many of those each year,” said Mann.

“I have not seen a problem. I have not felt threatened,” said Clarence Mayers.

Clarence has worked at the Columbia Club behind the Salesforce Tower for decades and has never felt scared standing in the alley where the robbery took place.

In fact, police say complaints about the homeless and frequent drug dealing on The Circle are far more common issues.

“We don’t want any of those crimes downtown. Even the simplest quality of life crime is not acceptable,” said Mann.

A search of police reports shows the last robbery near The Circle took place nearly one month ago on Sept. 11.

While police still want to find the suspects in surveillance image from over the weekend, Captain Mann points out the crime rate for downtown is lower than nearly anywhere else in the city.

“When you look at all the crime in Marion County, downtown district is only 3 to 4 percent of that crime,” said Mann. “It’s a full time job to keep it that way, so we can keep it free of crime.”

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.