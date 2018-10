BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – All Lanes of NB I-65 are closed near SR 58 in Bartholomew County due to a crash involving multiple semis

The closure extends between exits 55 and 64.

Indiana State Police say it looks like it may be a lengthy closure, so going north on I-65 from exit 55 this morning.

Your best bet is to exit I-65 at SR-11 near Seymour then use SR 46 to access NB I-65 in Columbus.