Amazon bringing new ‘receive center’ to Greenwood, around 1,250 jobs expected
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Amazon is bringing a new “receive” center to Greenwood.
The company reportedly signed a lease last week to open up the facility on the east side of Greenwood.
The project is expected to add around 1,250 jobs and Amazon is committing $80M to the project. The average pay is expected to be around $14.50 an hour.
In September, the city-council voted to give the Seattle-based company $7 million in tax abatements over a ten year period.
The proposed site is the same area where FedEx pulled its distribution center from, along the east side of I-65 near Graham Rd.
Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers issued the following statement:
“Greenwood is pleased to welcome Amazon to the community. It’s a strong sign for our city when the world’s second largest company chooses Greenwood to invest more than $80 million and $2 million in public infrastructure improvements. They plan to hire more than 1,250 people and pay them more than double the current minimum wage in Indiana. It’s a win-win for all involved, and we look forward to a promising future.”