Amazon bringing new 'receive center' to Greenwood, around 1,250 jobs expected

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Amazon is bringing a new “receive” center to Greenwood.

The company reportedly signed a lease last week to open up the facility on the east side of Greenwood.

The project is expected to add around 1,250 jobs and Amazon is committing $80M to the project. The average pay is expected to be around $14.50 an hour.

In September, the city-council voted to give the Seattle-based company $7 million in tax abatements over a ten year period.

The proposed site is the same area where FedEx pulled its distribution center from, along the east side of I-65 near Graham Rd.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers issued the following statement: