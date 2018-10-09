× Authorities arrest two men in connection with east side motel homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Multiple agencies helped arrest two men believed to be connected to the deadly shooting at Always Inn Sunday.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested David Wood and Damen Lake for their alleged involvement in the death of 30-year-old William Simmons. During the investigation, police say they recovered the gun that detectives believe is the murder weapon.

At 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 7000 block of E. 21st St., at the Always Inn, near the I-70 and I-465 interchange.

The homicide brings attention back to the Always Inn, which we’ve profiled before, as one of a number of problem spots for the city. It’s on the list of nuisance motels, highlighting spots that get a high number of repeat police and fire calls each year.

IMPD, Lawrence police, and the U.S. Marshals Office helped with the arrests of Wood and Lake.