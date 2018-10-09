× Five years strong! Indianapolis airport named best in nation yet again by Condé Nast

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the fifth year in a row, the Indianapolis International Airport has been named the top U.S. domestic airport by Condé Nast readers.

Condé Nast collected millions of ratings and more than 100,000 comments to compose a list of readers’ favorite hotels, resorts, destinations, and airports.

“Our unrelenting commitment to providing the best passenger experience continues to win the hearts and minds of those who travel through our airport,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “It’s an honor to be named repeatedly to this list, and it’s a tremendous privilege to serve the more than 8.7 million people that come through the Indianapolis International Airport each year.”

The Condé Nast title of Best Airport in the United States is the latest in a line of top honors the Indy airport has received in recent months, including being named to Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 2018 World’s Best Awards for favorite domestic airports, and most recently to the J.D. Power’s list of top medium-sized airports in North America for passenger satisfaction.

“These honors are far more than awards,” said Rodriguez. “They provide us with crucial feedback gathered from hundreds of thousands of passengers who have direct experience with the Indianapolis airport. That input helps us take stock of what we do well, and where we can grow and improve as a world-class facility.”

The airport will be recognized in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and a full list of winners is available at http://www.cntraveler.com/rca.

IND is consistently ranked, year after year, as the best airport in North America and the nation, based on ease of use, passenger amenities, customer service, local retail offerings and public art. The airport is home of the world’s second largest FedEx operation and the nation’s eighth-largest cargo facility.