Hoosier family vacationing in Florida, bracing for Hurricane Michael

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A Hoosier family is deciding to stick out Hurricane Michael. The monstrous storm is heading towards Florida’s panhandle and is expected to make landfall Wednesday. Kelly Buddrige and her family are from Brown County and are vacationing in Panama City, near where Hurricane Michael is predicted to hit.

“Two days ago, the parking lot was full and today there’s maybe 10 cars out there. A lot of people have left,” explains Kelly Buddige, a Hoosier vacationing in Florida.

Buddrige’s family, including her 70-year-old mother decided to stick out the storm.

“Certainly no one knows exactly how hard and when it’s going to it, but we just came away with a consensus; we are able-bodied, and we stocked up with extra supplies. We have enough to go around,” explains Georgeanna Slaybaugh, a Hoosier vacationing in Florida.

Officials have warned about the dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour. FOX 59 talked with Hoosier family via FaceTime, they told our crews they’ve seen a shift along the shoreline in just the past 24 hours.

“The difference is the ocean has become much more aggressive. Waves are crashing faster and coming into shore closer,” explains Slaybaugh.

Last year, this family had a trip planned to Florida right after Hurricane Irma hit. Instead of a vacation, they made it more of a mission’s trip.

“We took donations of things and our church donated and that was great. We never expected to come down and actually be in the middle of one,” explains Slaybaugh.

Being able to help others is the big reason this family is choosing to brave Hurricane Michael.

“I feel confident we are going to be fine here, and we can turn our skills into use some way, somehow,” explains Slaybaugh.