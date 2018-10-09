× Hot days coming to an end; Major hurricane to impact Florida!

Busy couple of days ahead with warmth ending, storms arriving and a major hurricane making landfall! First things first, another near record high day ahead with sunshine, mugginess and afternoon readings reaching the upper 80’s in most locations. The record high today is 88-degrees set back in 1939, our forecast today calls for a high of 86-degrees, close but no dice. Just the slightest shower chance this afternoon too (5%) with better chances arriving tomorrow (Wednesday) along the front.

This cold front will drop into the state tomorrow bringing areas of rain and storms while mugginess holds for one more day! For now, severe weather is not expected and most areas will see on average a 1/2″ or less. In the stronger type storms, a solid inch could fall before all rain ends Thursday morning. A shot of autumn for the rest of the week and into the weekend before additional rain on Sunday!

Hurricane Michael is strengthening and will strike Florida Wednesday afternoon! Mandatory evacuations are necessary and underway, while some fall breakers could be GREATLY impacted this weekend due to damage along the Florida panhandle. Winds will likely near 120mph before landfall close to Panama City, with a tornado threat for Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina through Friday morning.