Make scary cute chocolate jack-o’-lantern bowls to hold all of your Halloween treats

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Chocolate Jack-O-Lanterns
Yield: Makes about 8 to 10 bowls
Ingredients

  • Pudding mix
  • 2 cups milk
  • 20 Oreos, crushed
  • 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup Challenge butter
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 12 ounces white chocolate, melted
  • Orange food coloring
  • Oil, as needed
  • Chocolate frosting or melted milk chocolate for decorating

Directions

  1. Whisk pudding mix with milk for several minutes until non clubs remain and set aside.
  2. Put Oreos into gallon bag and crush until they’re in small pieces
  3. Mix together cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar until smooth. Add in crushed Oreos and mix until combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  4. Melt white chocolate until smooth. Add orange food coloring until chocolate reaches desired color of orange.
  5. The chocolate may seize up and not mix well when you add the food coloring. That’s okay! Just make it easier to stir by adding a little oil at a time,
  6. This is IMPORTANT: Let chocolate cool for about 15 minutes until you dip the balloons. Otherwise, they’ll explode!
  7. Dip balloons in chocolate so bottom portion and part of sides are completely covered. Set on baking sheet covered in wax paper and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
  8. Pull bowls out of refrigerator and decorate using melted dark chocolate or brown frosting so they look like jack-o-lanterns. Pop balloons and peel them away from inside of egg.
  9. Fill bowls with pudding about halfway. Then add the Oreo dessert and gummy worms.
  10. Refrigerate until ready to serve.