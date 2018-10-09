Make scary cute chocolate jack-o’-lantern bowls to hold all of your Halloween treats
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Chocolate Jack-O-Lanterns
Yield: Makes about 8 to 10 bowls
Ingredients
- Pudding mix
- 2 cups milk
- 20 Oreos, crushed
- 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese
- 1/4 cup Challenge butter
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 12 ounces white chocolate, melted
- Orange food coloring
- Oil, as needed
- Chocolate frosting or melted milk chocolate for decorating
Directions
- Whisk pudding mix with milk for several minutes until non clubs remain and set aside.
- Put Oreos into gallon bag and crush until they’re in small pieces
- Mix together cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar until smooth. Add in crushed Oreos and mix until combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Melt white chocolate until smooth. Add orange food coloring until chocolate reaches desired color of orange.
- The chocolate may seize up and not mix well when you add the food coloring. That’s okay! Just make it easier to stir by adding a little oil at a time,
- This is IMPORTANT: Let chocolate cool for about 15 minutes until you dip the balloons. Otherwise, they’ll explode!
- Dip balloons in chocolate so bottom portion and part of sides are completely covered. Set on baking sheet covered in wax paper and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Pull bowls out of refrigerator and decorate using melted dark chocolate or brown frosting so they look like jack-o-lanterns. Pop balloons and peel them away from inside of egg.
- Fill bowls with pudding about halfway. Then add the Oreo dessert and gummy worms.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.