INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- They serve steaks cooked to perfection in a bright, fun atmosphere. There's another new steakhouse in downtown Indianapolis, but this one promises to be like none other. Sherman visited Tony's of Indianapolis Steakhouse to have a taste of what they offer.
New steakhouse opens in downtown Indianapolis
