× Two people killed when train crashes into car in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Two people died in Bartholomew County after their car was slammed by a train.

The crash happened around midnight along County Road 900 North.

There were three people inside the car at the time of the crash, and they’re all believed to be in their 20s.

A woman in the front seat survived, and she was conscious and alert while heading to the hospital.

It’s unclear at this time why their car was on the train tracks, but police say alcohol may have been involved.