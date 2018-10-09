Warmest October on record to take chilly turn after rain; major Hurricane Michael takes aim

OCTOBER 2018 WARMEST ON RECORD

It has been an interesting month and only nine days in. The autumn heat wave is about to end.

If you are under the age of 79, you’ve never awoken to an October 9 this warm. Indianapolis tied for a record warm minimum Tuesday morning set in 1939.

October 2018 is now the WARMEST to date (through October 9) on record. Nearly 15-degrees per day above normal, this is the most 80-degree plus days in an October since 2007.