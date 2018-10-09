With ‘better things to do,’ Peyton Manning ‘congratulates’ Drew Brees for breaking NFL passing record

Former Purdue University standout Drew Brees is now the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader—and the former record holder is having a tough time dealing with it—all in good humor, of course.

Brees broke the record with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith in the second quarter of the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Washington Redskins Monday night.

With that throw, Brees broke Peyton Manning’s all-time record of 71,940 career passing yards. Brees set the record in front of the home crowd in the 43-19 win. He finished 26-29 with 363 yards and three touchdowns.

Manning, always game for a joke, delivered a congratulatory message to the Saints quarterback, although to be perfectly honest, it looked like he had better things to do. The video showed Manning chopping away at tomatoes on a cutting board, ostensibly making a salad for a family dinner.

He acknowledged his reign as the all-time yardage king was a brief one.

“Drew, for a thousand days I’ve held the record for all-time passing yards in the NFL. I’ve gotta tell you, it’s been the greatest a thousand days of my life. Thanks to you, that’s over now and you’ve ruined that for me. So thank you very much. I have nothing left to look forward to except slicing my tomatoes, making dinner for my family, putting together this wedge salad,” Manning said.

PSA: message from Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/DcZ8eTfXw8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

Someone offscreen informed Manning that Brees—who has 499 career touchdown passes—is within striking distance of his career mark of 539 passing touchdowns. Manning decided he’d better save some time and congratulate Brees for breaking that mark as well.

“Also, let this serve as the congratulations for the touchdown record because, as you can see, I’m very busy. I don’t have time to keep doing these videos for you congratulating you,” he said.

But Manning, charmer that he is, eventually offered heartfelt congratulations to Brees.

“But in all seriousness, Drew, congratulations on this record. You’ve done it the right way. All your hard work and dedication have paid off,” he said, taking out a photo of him and Brees in their younger days.

“You and I have come a long way since this picture back in 2000 when you were in college and I was in my third year in the NFL. So way to go. Proud of you. Good luck the rest of the way.”