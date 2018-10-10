FDA approves new bleeding disorder drug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Changing the life of an Indiana two year old with the approved use of a new drug. Two year old Griffin Picket was enduring hour long daily injections to keep him safe from his serious bleeding disorder. But now his life is drastically changed. He joins us this morning along with his mom Amy. Griffin is one of 20-thousand american who have hemophilia a serious bleeding disorder. Just a head bump can cause major internal bleeding. Ten serious bleed already in his 2 years of life. Amy wants other parents to know the difference this medication is making in their life. Dr. Angeli Rampersad has been treating patients with bleeding disorders for 30 years and is involved with the clinical trials of the drug approved last week. Can be self administered weekly instead of every day!

