Smart speakers continue to be some of the hottest gadgets for the home. Now, Google is adding a screen to the mix. Rich Demuro got his hands on the new Home Hub to find out how it works and the new features in store.
Hands on with Google’s new Home Hub
-
Governor hints at size of Amazon incentive bid
-
Indianapolis church invests $5M in east side community, including affordable housing and grocery store
-
Woman badly hurt after mistaking dynamite for candle during power outage
-
Upland to open up brewery, bike shop in Fountain Square
-
Domestic Violence Network honors lives lost at the hands of abusers during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
-
-
Court docs: Man ‘brutally’ beat Lebanon woman for having affair, stealing his denture money
-
Crack pipe vending machines mysteriously appear, angering residents of New York county
-
Pink walks into crowd to hug teen whose mother died before concert
-
Recommendations to improve school safety in Indiana include required active shooter drills, school safety hub
-
Karen Pence works to help ease burdens of military spouses
-
-
New Orleans family has son’s body displayed in front of TV at wake
-
13-year-old therapy dog lives out final days helping others
-
Puppy ‘Halsey’ who suffered horrible abuse gets forever home