Historical Hurricane Michael pummels the Florida panhandle

A historic day for parts of the southeast. Not necessarily the kind of history many want to make. Hurricane Michael made landfall as strongest hurricane ever to directly hit Florida panhandle. It came ashore as a category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph. That only 2 mph shy of becoming a category 5 hurricane. Michael is also making the history books as the strongest hurricane ever to make U.S. landfall during the month of October. It is losing strength, currently a category 1 hurricane, as it continues to push its way inland.

This storm is moving northeast at 17 mph. By late this evening, it will likely be downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves its way across Georgia into the Carolina’s by tomorrow afternoon.

Back home, we’re gearing up for a big cool down. Temperatures quickly dropping to the upper 40’s by early tomorrow morning.

Take the jacket in the morning and keep it handy. We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Thursday, but high temperatures will only rebound back into the mid 50’s.

The cooler temperatures are sticking around. By early next week, we could be seeing our first frost as overnight temperatures cool to the mid 30’s.