INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There's a new way for you and your family to support veterans this year. The inaugural Wish for our Heroes Vet Fest will take place after the city's annual Veterans Day Parade. Two representatives stopped by FOX59 to talk about the details.
Inaugural Vet Fest to support Hoosier veterans
-
Carmel VFW Fall Festival to help Hamilton Co. Humane Society supply vets with animals
-
Several Hoosier vets, lawmakers meet at medical marijuana forum
-
1,000 American flags honor vets and first responders in Muncie
-
19 animals seized from Westfield mobile home
-
Sarah Fisher turns first laps at dirt track, talks honoring Bryan Clauson
-
-
Man finds, returns Indiana veteran’s electric scooter
-
New IndyGo bus pass allows veterans to skip fares
-
S’mores on the Circle
-
Vietnam veterans gather for first time on US soil, 50 years since leaving war
-
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday at New Jersey hospital where he volunteers
-
-
IMPD Mounted Patrol mourning loss of second horse within month
-
Colts add secondary depth, sign Mike Mitchell
-
Holcomb dedicates new basketball court at official residence