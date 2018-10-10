× Inmate dies in holding cell at Hendricks County Jail

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – An inmate from Brownsburg died at the Hendricks County Jail on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Bryan T. Casey was transported to the jail at about 2:55 p.m. after being arrested for failing to return to lawful detention.

Once he was booked, Casey was placed into a holding cell and officers say he appeared normal. He reportedly didn’t show signs of distress during the evening, ate a meal and had routine conversations with other inmates in a holding cell.

However, at about 11 p.m. the sheriff’s office says Casey was found lying down in the cell, unresponsive.

Deputies say they immediately called for medics and started resuscitative measures on Casey, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. His death is being investigated by the county coroner’s office and local detectives.

Casey’s death comes days after another inmate was found dead at the Marion County Jail.