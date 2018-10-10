× Madison County Jail officer arrested after allegedly stealing medication from inmates

ANDERSON, Ind. – A corrections officer at the Madison County Jail is facing charges after allegedly stealing medication from inmates.

The officer, 27-year-old Christina R. Ball of Anderson, was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with one count of official misconduct, a level 6 felony, and five counts of theft, a class a misdemeanor.

Detectives say they were made aware of the situation on Sept. 18 when they were called to the Community Justice Center to review surveillance footage.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the video show Ball stick Suboxone in her pocket after distributing some of the medication to inmates in the work release program. She can also reportedly be seen “looking over her shoulder as she was going through the medication packet.”

During an interview with detectives, the affidavit says Ball admitted to taking two Suboxones from an inmate and giving them to a friend of hers.

After the interview, detectives say they discovered Ball had taken medication from inmates on five other occasions in Aug. and Sept. A warrant was then issued for her arrest. She was booked into the jail on Wednesday with a $5,000 bond.