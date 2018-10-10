Police seeking man in connection with armed robbery at northwest side hotel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robber.

According to IMPD, the man entered the Quality Inn and Suites at 5011 Lafayette Rd., jumped the counter and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The robber happened at 2:10 a.m. on June 30, 2018.

The robber left the hotel with another person in a red Chevy Impala. The man wore red gloves, a green surgical mask and all-black clothing, police said. IMPD released surveillance images of him.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.