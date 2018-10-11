Retired Army veteran and sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after being robbed, assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A 72-year-old Indianapolis man is fighting for his life at a local hospital after being beaten during a robbery in front of his home.

The crime took place in a normally peaceful west side neighborhood Wednesday night near Rockville and Raceway roads, just a couple of blocks east of Avon.

The victim’s son, Jeremiah Pool, says his father backed his car into his driveway and found himself ambushed from behind.

“He got out of his car and went up to the front door and was assaulted with a baseball bat, pretty brutally,” said Pool.

After a neighbor called 911, police arrived and found Pool's dad bleeding on his front porch, suffering serious head injuries.

“Four years ago, he had a tumor on his brain. He got that operated on. When he was assaulted, it kind of crushed that back in, so we’re hoping and praying it will all get better,” said Pool.

Pool says his dad had a gun on him, but because he was hit from behind, he never had a chance to fight off his attacker.

During the robbery, the suspect stole several hundred dollars and ran away.

The victim, Earl Pool, is a retired army veteran who also retired from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department.

“He’s a good guy who has touched a lot of lives and for this to happen, it’s just cruelty at its finest,” said Jeremiah.

Several of Jeremiah's neighbors have security cameras on their homes, although it’s not clear if those cameras captured any pictures of the attacker.

The neighborhood does not see much violent crime, although police reports show last week two different homes were broken into in the same neighborhood with victims in the 50s and 60s.

Still, it’s not clear if those cases are connected to the violent assault in any way.

“It’s heartbreaking, not only just because it’s my dad. It’s bad when it happens to an elderly person, but it could happen to anybody anywhere,” Jeremiah said.

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the robbery or a possible suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.