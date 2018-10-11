× Archdiocese of Indianapolis releases list of priests ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Archdiocese of Indianapolis released a list on Thursday of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The list includes 19 priests for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and four priests who were members of religious orders who served in the Archdiocese dating back to the 1940s.

The Archdiocese says it reports all abuse allegations to Child Protective Services and police. Officials encourage any victim to reach out to authorities to report abuse.

“I pray the release of this list of credibly accused clergy will help all survivors of sexual abuse find the strength to come forward and will set them on the path to healing,” said the Most Reverend Charles C. Thompson, Archbishop of Indianapolis. “I apologize to all victims for the abuse that was done to them and for the failure of the Church to keep them from harm. I pledge to do everything within my power to protect our youth.”

The Archdiocesan Review Board, who compiled the list, is made up of five “lay persons” and one clergy member.

“An allegation of sex abuse of a child or young person was deemed credible if, after a thorough investigation and review of available information, the accusation was determined to be more likely to be true than not in the judgment of the Archdiocesan Review Board,” the Archdiocese said in a release.

Earlier this week, Father Patrick Doyle, 68, resigned from his role as priest of Nativity Catholic Church on the southeast side after the board found an allegation of sexual misconduct credible.

The list of the Archdiocesan priests is below:

Name of Priest Number of Victims Date of Ordination Reported Time Period of Abuse Action Taken William Leroy Blackwell 8 5/3/1957 1958, 1964-1968 Priest deceased (2/2/1990) before abuse reported. Edward Theodore Bockhold 2 5/20/1920 1949, 1961 Priest deceased (3/12/1972) before abuse reported. Conrad Louis Cambron 2 5/22/1976 1978, 1980 Resigned from the priesthood (1985). Jeffrey James Charlton 3 5/2/1983 1982, 1984, 1986-1987 Resigned from the priesthood (1995); dispensed from the clerical state on 11/17/2014. Samuel Thomas Curry 7 6/6/1970 1970s Priest deceased (2/7/1991) before abuse reported. Albert Vincent Deery 23 5/17/1921 Late 1950s thru early 1970s Priest deceased (8/25/1972) before abuse reported. Jack F. Emrich 1 1/17/1998 Mid-1970s Removed from priestly ministry (2003). Donald J. Evrard 5 5/3/1956 1977, 1985 Removed from priestly ministry (1998); deceased (12/27/2008). Micheal Howard Kelley 2 6/1/1985 1990, 1992 Removed from priestly ministry (2003). Joseph Stanley Kos 3 5/1/1966 Mid-1980s Priest deceased (8/9/2000). Laurence Michael Lynch 1 5/3/1960 1972-1973 Resigned from priestly ministry (1979); deceased (7/17/2009). John S. Maung 1 5/1/1963 1993-1997 Removed from priestly ministry (2018). Harold E. Monroe 16 6/8/1974 1976-1982 Removed from the priesthood (1984); dispensed from the clerical state on 4/8/2011. Eugene Jack Okon 4 12/18/1970 1974 Resigned from priestly ministry (2003); deceased (11/29/2012). Roger Gerard Rudolf 1 6/6/1992 1987-1988 Removed from priestly ministry (2002); dispensed from the clerical state on 5/11/2015. Frederick Adam Schmitt 3 5/11/1959 1973-1974 Priest deceased (12/30/1988) before abuse reported. John Bernard Schoettelkotte 5 5/3/1960 1964-1967 Removed from priestly ministry (2003). Myles Hale Patrick Smith 3 7/25/1970 1976-1988 Removed from priestly ministry (2003); deceased (5/2/2012). Jonathan Lovill Stewart 1 6/1/1991 1993 Removed from priestly ministry (2003).

The following list details the “religious order” priests:

Name of Priest Number of Victims Year of Ordination Reported Time Period of Abuse Action Taken Brennan Harris, OFM Conv. 1 1969 1971 Removed from priestly ministry by the Franciscan Province of Our Lady of Consolation; deceased (1985). Bernard Knoth, SJ 1 1977 1978 Reported to USA Midwest Province; dispensed from the clerical state. Donald O’Shaughnessy, SJ 2 1955 1965 Removed from priestly ministry by the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus; deceased (7/8/2013). Roman Pfalzer, OFM 2 1947 1953-1954 Removed from priestly ministry by the Franciscan Province of St. John the Baptist; deceased (12/26/2011).

These two priests of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis have a single claimed deemed credible which involved an 18-year-old who was an adolescent when “at least the emotional aspects of the relationship began,” according to the Archdiocese.

Name of Priest Number of Victims Date of Ordination Reported Time Period of Abuse Action Taken Patrick Andrew Doyle 1 6/7/1975 1987 Removed from priestly ministry (2018). Karl Joseph Miltz 1 5/24/1969 1974 Resigned from priestly ministry (1998); dispensed from the clerical state on 12/6/2005.

These clergy have a single claim made against them from incidents in the 1940s and 1950s which the Archdiocese received after the priests died. The Archdiocese says no claims were made against them when they were alive. The Archdiocese is including their names “out of an abundance of caution and transparency.”

Name of Priest Number of Victims Date of Ordination Reported Time Period of Abuse Action Taken John Stanley Kramer 1 3/3/1944 1947-1952 Priest deceased (1/28/1986) before accusation reported. William Kreis 1 5/28/1904 1944-1946 Priest deceased (3/10/1954) before accusation reported. James Joseph Shanahan 1 5/27/1947 1958 Priest deceased (11/14/1992) before accusation reported. George Peter Ziemer 1 6/10/1919 1955-1957 Priest deceased (4/26/1980) before accusation reported.

Any additional victims of sexual abuse or sexual harassment are asked to contact police and Carla Hill, the Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 317-236-1548, or 800-382-9836, ext. 1548 or by email at carlahill@archindy.org. Reports can be made online here.